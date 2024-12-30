Open Extended Reactions

Former England manager Gareth Southgate was among the hundreds named in King Charles's New Year honours list published on Monday.

The full list includes more than 1,200 people in politics, sport, the arts or community service to be awarded honours ranging from Member, Commander or Officer of the Order of the British Empire (MBE, CBE or OBE) up to knighthoods and damehoods.

Southgate, who led England to two straight European Championship finals before stepping down as the national side's manager in July, receives a knighthood.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The New Year honours, which have been awarded since at least 1890, aim to recognise not just well-known figures but people who have contributed to national life through often unsung work over many years.

Paris 800 metres gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson also received an MBE while Olympic champion rower Helen Glover was recognised with an OBE.