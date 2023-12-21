Open Extended Reactions

Cesc Fabregas has won four out of five games as coach. Photo by Luca Rossini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italian Serie B side Como have appointed Osian Roberts as caretaker manager for the remainder of the season.

Roberts will take charge of the first team in January and the Welshman will additionally be the club's head of development, the club said in a statement.

The former Crystal Palace and Wales assistant coach will replace Cesc Fàbregas, who will step down from the role after Saturday's game against Palermo.

Fàbregas, 36, does not have the required coaching qualifications and was given a temporary permit by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) that will expire on Sunday.

The former Spain international, will, however, remain part of Como's coaching staff.

Fàbregas, 36, took over the post on an interim basis on Nov. 13.

Under Fabregas, Como have won four and lost one of their five games and stand third in the standings after 17 games.

Fàbregas will reportedly complete his coaching certificate in the coming months.