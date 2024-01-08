Gregg Berhalter explains why USMNT's January camp is a good way for players to show they should be part of the senior team. (1:03)

The Colorado Rapids have signed their second United States international of the MLS offseason after announcing the arrival of midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar on Monday.

Mihailovic, 25, will be a designated player with the Rapids and follows in the footsteps of U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who completed a transfer from Manchester City on Jan. 4.

After making the move to Europe from CF Montreal in January 2023, Mihailovic struggled to establish himself in the Eredivisie.

He has started just eight leagues games for AZ, and only three this season, with manager Pascal Jansen telling ESPN last week that the move "didn't work out."

"Djordje has decided in consultation with us that he's going back [to the U.S.] and is awaiting his transfer," Jansen said.

"He's been with us for one year. He did well, but the expectations were very high and in the end it didn't work out. That's a shame. But we can't blame ourself or Djordje for that. Additionally there are some things going on in his private life and that's why this is the best for Djordje."

Mihailovic first made his name with the Chicago Fire after emerging from the club's academy and making his MLS debut in 2017. But he really caught fire after joining Montreal ahead of the 2021 season, registering 15 goals and 23 assists in two seasons with the Canadian club.

He has made 11 appearances for the USMNT, scoring three goals.

It has been an offseason of change for the Rapids following a last-placed finish in the Western Conference in 2023, with the club also appointing Chris Armas as head coach.