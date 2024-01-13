What can Indonesia's youthful and exciting talents achieve at Asian Cup?

For the first time since 2007, when they were co-hosts, Indonesia are back in the AFC Asian Cup.

For a team that has been absent from the past three editions of the continent's premier international tournament -- most recently after being disqualified due to a FIFA suspension -- it may be easy to assume that expectations will be tempered heading into the competition.

Yet, it is always impossible to keep the lid on when it comes to the world's fourth-most populous country, where the majority of the over 279 million inhabitants gets near-delirious when it comes to football.

Indonesia's fans will of course be, first and foremost, delighted that their heroes are once again back competing among the continent's elite.

But such is the nature of their passion and belief that they will be not-so-quietly hoping Merah Putih are not just that to make up the numbers.

So, could Indonesia actually get out of the group stage and reach the knockout round?

If there is one man that could mastermind such a feat, it is their coach Shin Tae-Yong, who has received plenty of acclaim for the work he has done since taking the job at the end of 2019.

Up till now, Shin's claim to fame came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup when he led South Korea to a shock 2-0 victory over Germany -- a result which condemned the then-champions to an embarrassing group-stage elimination.