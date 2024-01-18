ESPN FC's Steve Nicol finds it hard to watch Chelsea and doesn't think signing a striker will solve all of their problems. (1:12)

Enzo Fernández has called for patience as Chelsea manage the influx of new players in the last year and praised coach Mauricio Pochettino for his personality.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN Argentina, Fernández said he and his teammates were doing all they could to find more consistency. Chelsea have signed 25 players for a combined cost of more than €1 billion ($1.09 bn) since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took control, of which the Argentina international was €121 million, then a British record transfer fee.

"We need time, it's a process with a lot of new players," the midfielder said. "The group came together this year, it isn't easy to quickly find a good way of playing.

"But we are doing all we can to find that style as quickly as possible."

Fernández, 23, added that he enjoys Pochettino's approach to man management amid the team's struggles this year, and backs the job he is doing in complicated circumstances despite not being near the top four of the Premier League.

Enzo Fernández spoke highly of Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

"The day-to-day with Pochettino is really good, he gets very close with the players," Fernández said.

"He is very human and gives us a lot of confidence and ease when it comes to playing."

Enzo also described the west London club's season as "turbulent" and added the team will do all they can to finish the season in the Champions League places, while continuing to fight for both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The second leg of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semifinal with Middlesbrough is on Jan. 23, with the Championship team leading the tie 1-0.

"Every competition we play in is important," Fernández said. "Chelsea is a very big institution that feeds on winning and competing -- it's important to reach the final and win it."

After a tough initial settling-in period, Fernández now feels more comfortable in London.

"Personally, the first few months were difficult for me -- the language, the culture, the weather, it was difficult," he said.

"Now, as 2024 starts, it's better, I'm very happy."

Fernández spoke highly of his midfield partner Moisés Caicedo, who joined from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer for £115m ($146m), itself a British record fee.

"Moi [Caicedo] and I have built a strong bond," he said.

"We have a great relationship off the pitch, and when it comes to playing, the communication is different -- we know that with just a glance, we understand each other."

Chelsea's next game is in the FA Cup on Friday, when they take on Aston Villa and Fernandez's compatriot Emiliano Martínez.

"It's a big deal," Fernández said of playing against the goalkeeper. "With Chelsea he always gets bigger, I don't know what he has against us.

"It's going to be special to play against Dibu [Martinez]."