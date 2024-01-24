Open Extended Reactions

Argentine Ricardo Gareca will be Chile's new coach, tasked with trying to guide them to the 2026 World Cup.

Chile's national team released a video on X on Wednesday showing the national stadium in Santiago that faded to an image of a tiger's face. Gareca's nickname is the Tiger.

Gareca, 65, resigned in June as technical director of Argentine club Velez Sarsfield just three months after taking over.

Before that he coached Peru for seven years, taking them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but failing to guide them to the tournament in Qatar four years later.

Local media reported Gareca will be unveiled on Thursday as Chile's new boss in place of compatriot Eduardo Berizzo, who resigned after a goalless draw against Paraguay in the South American qualifiers in November.

Chile, eighth in the South American standings with five points after six rounds, are only ahead of Bolivia and Peru.