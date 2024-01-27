Transfer Talk: Sevilla shift ahead of Forest in race for Reyna

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Race for Reyna heating up

Sevilla are looking to beat Nottingham Forest to the signature of Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna, according to The Guardian.

The LaLiga side are reported to be willing to offload players to help make a move possible for the 21-year-old United States star, who is also believed to be on the radar of Marseille.

Just days remain before the winter transfer market closes, but the race for the highly rated attacker is heating up, with Los Nervionenses now stepping up their pursuit after being linked with interest in him on Wednesday.

Reyna has made just one start for BVB in the Bundesliga this season, in which the majority of his appearances have come from the bench, and it looks as though he could be on the brink of a switch to a club in another one of Europe's top leagues.

Giovanni Reyna has been linked with moves to Sevilla, Nottingham Forest and Marseille in recent days. Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona Femeni are looking to move on forward Asisat Oshoala before the end of the transfer window, reveals Sport. The 29-year-old has less than six months remaining on her current contract with the Spanish champions, and it is reported that she is attracting interest from sides in the NWSL. She has made just three starts this season.

- Contract talks have stalled between Juventus and winger Federico Chiesa over a new contract, writes Calciomercato. The last meeting held between both parties is reported to have been around Christmas, but after no progress was made, it is believed that another meeting is set to take place in March. The Bianconeri are yet to decide whether they will look to move him on if an agreement isn't reached, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2025.

- Internazionale will look to offload wing-back Denzel Dumfries if he doesn't sign a new contract by this summer, according to Calciomercato. It is said that talks have stalled recently due to the 27-year-old's representatives requesting a salary that the Nerazzurri deem to be "excessive," and the latest indicates that patience is starting to run out. He has previously been linked with Manchester United.

- Only offers of at least £40 million will be considered by Leicester City for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, reports Sky Sports. The 25-year-old has been the subject of interest from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion recently, but it looks as though the Foxes want to keep him at the King Power Stadium amid a Championship campaign that sees them top of the table by seven points.

- Full agreement has been reached between Juventus and Atletico Madrid over a loan deal for forward Moise Kean, reports Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that a €500k loan fee has been agreed, with the 23-year-old heading to Madrid over the next 48 hours to complete a medical before the move will become official. No permanent option has been included into the deal.