The weirdest and wildest transfer reveals of the January window

The January transfer window proved to be one of the slower ones we've seen over the years, with deadline day failing to provide much in the way of late drama.

In the Premier League, for example, the gross spend of £100 million on transfers over the last month was £715m lower than the record amount of £815m that changed hands during the window in 2023.

Still, there were at least plenty of entertaining announcements of some of the deals that were done to help keep things interesting at clubs across Europe and beyond.

In that respect, there were many in-house social media teams who outdid themselves when it came to welcoming their new recruits on board in some of the most weird, wonderful and bafflingly over-the-top ways we've seen.

Here is the pick of the most memorable transfer announcements from the January transfer window.

Spurs leaned hard on the similarity between their new defender's surname and a certain mythical, fire-breathing beast as the Romania international was greeted with some decent "Dragon Ball Z"-inspired art.

Dortmund heralded the return of Sancho by echoing Michael Jordan's audacious two-word statement when the NBA legend reversed his decision to retire early and returned to the Chicago Bulls in 1995. Self-assuredness is one thing, but you could argue that such grandstanding didn't suit a player who hadn't featured for United since August after falling out with his manager. Still, as a stunt, it was great fun.

I found him, he belongs to me 🌖 pic.twitter.com/SUMn3KNNkX — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 13, 2024

Burnley are the kings of the weird transfer announcement -- it's not even close. The Clarets were at it again in mid-January when they presented a new addition with a seamlessly edited clip from "ET" that we can only hope Steven Spielberg somehow gets to see.

Henderson brought his massively underwhelming six-month Saudi sojourn to an end last month by returning to Europe with Ajax. The 33-year-old former Liverpool midfielder was given a bombastic superstar's welcome that extended into the realms of the absurd as the Dutch giants went big -- very big -- to break the news.

Indeed, Ajax staged a wild fanfare for Henderson that involved no less than 18 social media posts on their official account, including a barrage of videos and photos hyping up the veteran and detailing his medical and introductory tour of the facilities.

Things came to a peak when the Eredivise club posted a mock-up of an Amsterdam street being renamed in Henderson's honour. At least, we hope it's a mock-up.

Jan. 24: Connor O'Riordan (Crewe Alexandra to Blackburn Rovers)

Who's watching #TheTraitorsUK? 👀



🗣️ "Please write down the name of the person you believe is #Rovers' newest signing..." ✍️



🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8cm3mBGs9q — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 24, 2024

Blackburn capitalised on the hubbub surrounding one of the most popular shows on TV right now by announcing O'Riordan's transfer from Crewe with a video playing on the tense "round table" climax to every episode of "The Traitors."

Jan. 24: James Balagizi (Liverpool to Kilmarnock)

He's in the game... and he's at Kilmarnock 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aTCrdp2a0R — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 24, 2024

Kilmarnock went with the EA Sports FC 24 career mode angle with a humorous sketch that saw the club initially launching an optimistic bid to sign Mohamed Salah on loan from Liverpool before being made to settle for Reds academy product Balagizi instead.

No strangers to the medium of overblown transfer announcement videos, Fenerbahce made a special effort to accompany the arrival of Turkey international Soyuncu by dressing the defender in a cloak and having him star in a stirring historical fantasy intro a la "Game of Thrones."

Jan. 30: Dennis Adeniran (Portimonense to Hapoel Petach Tikva)

Hapoel Petach Tikva decided to salute the signing of Adeniran by editing him into the video for Ilan Peled's 2016 bonkers Euro-dance song "Denis Denis." When Peled sings "all the boys are waiting just for you," former England under-19 international Adeniran responds: "I'm coming" in a way that suggests he has no idea how that footage was going to be used.

Take a walk on the wild side 🦫 pic.twitter.com/hIrmaUSoAy — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 1, 2024

Another Burnley transfer, another wacky video: French defender Esteve's signing was accompanied by a talking prairie dog.

Welcome to London, Adam 😉 pic.twitter.com/VNaBDIzrbP — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 1, 2024

After his signing was teased with a Wes Anderson-style clip of him waiting around, Wharton got to show off his comedy acting skills in a sketch that will be familiar to anyone who has come to London from the north of England and encountered the pub prices in the capital.

A third clip from Burnley and a second referencing Michael Jordan on this list, this time marking the arrival of Assignon on loan from Rennes with a clip lifted from "Space Jam."

After leaving Brazilian club Athletico Paranense at the end of last year, Vidal returned to his former club Colo-Colo after 17 years away this week and did so in spectacular fashion.

Firstly, the veteran Chile midfielder flew in via helicopter to the Estadio Monumental, where he landed on the pitch to be greeted by a thronging crowd of 35,000 fans

Things then took a turn for the even weirder as Vidal took a grandiose lap of honour around the pitch on horseback while wearing a black cape and a crown while brandishing a huge sword.

Well, his own social media account declares him as "King Arturo Vidal 23," after all.

"I would be lying to you if I said I ever dreamed something like that," Vidal said afterward. "It was wonderful to see the stadium full for a welcome. I'm still excited. The Colo-Colo fans are the best in the world."