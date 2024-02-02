Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has said it is "likely" that Lionel Messi will be able to play in Sunday's friendly match against a Hong Kong XI.

Messi, who is reportedly struggling with a hamstring problem, came on as an 83rd minute substitute in Thursday's 6-0 loss to Al Nassr in Riyadh.

The 36-year-old had previously started in all three of his team's preseason games.

"We want Leo [Messi] to play as much as possible," Martino told a news conference in Hong Kong on Friday. "We will evaluate the players. The hope is that Leo can play the most minutes. We will see in tomorrow's training but it is likely he will play on Sunday."

Inter Miami are winless in preseason and have now conceded 11 goals in four games as they prepare for their MLS season debut at home to Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21.

"We've had four games without winning in preseason, we have to come out of this dynamic," Martino said. "It's a priority to win Sunday's game."

Lionel Messi came on in the closing stages of Inter Miami's defeat to Al Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday. Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Martino's side had lost 4-3 to Al Hilal before Thursday's thrashing by Al Nassr, who played without Cristiano Ronaldo after he was ruled out with a calf injury.

"The results and performances of the team in Saudi Arabia was not what we expected," Martino said. "We competed well in our first game in Saudi Arabia but our second game was very disappointing.

"There are many aspects that need improving. We've had imperfections, it's not a specific thing. Obviously we've conceded many goals. We are trying to find a way for the players to give their best.

"If there is a time when this has to happen and an alarm has to ring, it is better that it happens in preseason. We will try to improve and put the best team forward in our first league game."

Uruguay forward Luis Suárez, meanwhile, explained why he chose to join Miami after leaving Brazilian club Gremio in December.

"The challenge to join a team that has not won the MLS is beautiful," he said. "To reunite with former [Barcelona] teammates [Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba], to try to achieve the dreams that Inter Miami has to win a title, that was what shifted the balance for me."

Suarez, 37, is good friends with Messi and their reunion in the U.S. has allowed them to enjoy the end of their playing careers together.

"I'm very happy that after many years not playing together, we are able to do so now," Suarez said. "To share our day to day, it's beautiful. It's the last stage that we have as players and we are sharing that not only on the pitch but also outside, as friends."