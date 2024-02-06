Open Extended Reactions

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Matt Turner said Giovanni Reyna has matured since the 2022 World Cup, when his new Nottingham Forest teammate's emotional reaction to not being named a starter for the Americans led to USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter nearly sending him home from the tournament.

"He's grown up a ton right before my eyes," Turner, the U.S. No. 1, told ESPN on Monday, praising Reyna about a week after the winger joined Forest for the rest of the season on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

In Qatar, Reyna did not respond well when Berhalter informed him ahead of the first U.S. match that he wouldn't be starting; Reyna later admitted he was "devastated" and let his feelings affect his "training and behavior" for several days.

Since that ugly moment (and its extended aftermath), however, Reyna has tried to re-focus on his priorities, and Turner said that type of new perspective was immediately obvious once Reyna arrived at the Forest training center following his loan move from Borussia Dortmund.