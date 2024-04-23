Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique said on Tuesday he and his team have discussed the possibility of winning the quadruple this season.

PSG face Dortmund next week in their Champions League semifinal first leg in Germany. It is their third semifinal in the past five years but the first one for Luis Enrique, who took charge last summer.

PSG could clinch the Ligue 1 title for the 12th time as early as Wednesday, should they beat Lorient and AS Monaco drop points against Lille.

"The quadruple? Of course we talk about it. It's a motivation," Luis Enrique told a news conference. "It is a way of writing the club's history and the city's history. But the most important is not what we win but how we win, how we play.

"We have eight games left, hopefully nine and we will put the same commitment in all of them.

"It's motivating us. For the moment, we have one title [the French Super Cup]. We need to win the league and continue to fight in Ligue 1 to respect the other clubs. After we will have the French Cup final against Lyon [on May 25], a special game. It is a long and sinuous road. We will have to be very focused at this end of the season."

Luis Enrique said his team are motivated to pull off an unprecadented quadruple. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The former Barcelona manager also gave an insight into his management and how he rotates players, which has been a hot topic among the club's fans this season.

"You love the concept of a definite starting XI. When a coach like me with such a rich squad with competitive players, I'm careful about everything I see during games and training sessions to pick my 11 players," he said

"Even if I have two players in form, considering the opposition we play, I can take a completely different decision. It's important that every player in the squad feels that they have something to play for at training. Everyone can be part of matches so everyone has to be ready."