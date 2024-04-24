Open Extended Reactions

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz said on Wednesday that he still wants to sign United States men's national team defender Sergiño Dest on a permanent deal despite his "serious" knee injury that has ruled him out of the rest of the season and likely this summer's Copa América.

Dest, who is on loan at PSV from Barcelona, suffered the injury in training last weekend.

"I am talking for myself as a coach and as a staff, Bosz said in a Wednesday news conference. "I would very much like to have him there. It clicked in the way we played. It clicked as a person. It clicked with the player group.

"He also just played well actually all season. Then you want to keep him. The same goes for the club, actually. I think they would also like to keep him there."

Sergiño Dest suffered a knee injury in training last weekend. Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Dest has made 37 appearances for PSV this season, scoring two goals and assisting seven more to help the team lead the Eredivisie by nine points with four games to go. PSV could clinch the title against Heerenveen on Thursday if Feyenoord drop points.

The full-back intends to discuss the extent of his injury on his own terms, according to his manager.

"He would love to be allowed to explain himself what exactly is going on and what the follow-up will be. That will happen soon," Bosz said.

"He would like it if he can do that in his own words instead of me doing that."

Dest's PSV teammates were devastated to hear of his injury news, Bosz added.

"He told the group with the doctor. After that there was a dead silence and I think that says it all. It's terrible," Bosz said.