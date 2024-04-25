The Spanish government on Thursday announced the creation of a special committee to oversee the country's football federation (RFEF) until the governing body holds new elections.

The decision was taken "in response to the crisis in the organisation and in defence of the general interest of Spain," the National Sports Council (CSD), the government agency responsible for sport, said in a statement.

The move follows months of scandals which began with an unsolicited kiss from former RFEF chief Luis Rubiales on player Jenni Hermoso at the on-pitch awards ceremony for Spain's women's World Cup success in Sydney.

"The Spanish government has taken this decision in order to correct the serious situation that the RFEF is going through and to allow the organisation to begin a period of regeneration," the CSD said.

"This Commission for Supervision, Normalisation and Representation will be headed by independent persons of recognised prestige."

The RFEF is to be overseen by a special committee created by the Spanish government. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Spain is trying to move on from the issues within the RFEF as it gears up to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA and UEFA say they are closely monitoring the situation with great concern. FIFA regulations state that members shall manage their affairs independently and without influence from third parties.

"FIFA and UEFA will seek additional information to assess the extent to which the CSD's appointment of the so-called 'Supervision, Normalisation and Representation Commission' may affect the RFEF's obligation to manage its affairs independently and without undue government interference," they said in a joint statement.

Investigations over a multi-million euro corruption probe during Rubiales' tenure led to other RFEF executives being fired after police raided the organisation's headquarters in Madrid last month.

Rocha, who was acting as RFEF stand-in president and hoped to be anointed permanently, was placed under investigation by a judge this month after testifying as a witness in court. He was the sole candidate to succeed Rubiales.

Rocha said on April 16 he had "no knowledge nor, therefore, any responsibility for the facts that are being investigated."

An apartment belonging to Rubiales was also raided as part of an investigation into the alleged corruption.

Rubiales was banned on Oct. 30 by world soccer's governing body FIFA for three years from all football-related activities following the kiss, which was done allegedly without consent.

The CSD also postponed until Tuesday a decision on whether to take action in relation to disciplinary proceedings opened against Rocha on which the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD)will rule in the coming weeks.

The RFEF said in a statement this month that the TAD case was not related to the corruption probe but rather whether the federation overstepped its duties after Rubiales resigned.

Rocha's office said in a statement this month that the irregularities in TAD's case would be challenged.