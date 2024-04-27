Julien Laurens reacts to the news that Liverpool and Feyenoord have reached an compensation agreement for Arne Slot to take the reins at Anfield. (1:35)

Mohamed Salah has refused to reveal the reasons behind the touchline disagreement he had with manager Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, saying: "There is going to be fire today if I speak."

Klopp and Salah appeared to have a disagreement as the Egypt international waited to be introduced from the bench with 13 minutes remaining, with fellow substitutes Darwin Núñez and Joe Gomez stepping in to defuse the situation.

Salah declined the opportunity to speak to reporters in the mixed zone following the full-time whistle in East London, saying: "There is going to be fire today if I speak."

The draw dealt a further blow to Liverpool's fading hopes of winning the Premier League, with Klopp's team now two points behind Arsenal, who can extend their lead at the top of the table when they face rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Klopp had earlier declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the disagreement.

"We spoke about that in the dressing room and it's done for me, that's all," the Liverpool boss said.

Salah's contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of next season. In February, sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson that the 31-year-old was one of a number of top Premier League stars who will targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool face Tottenham next Sunday in the Premier League, the first of their three remaining matches of the season, by which time they could be as many as eight points behind Arsenal if the league leaders win their next two of their final four games.