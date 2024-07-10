Marseille have completed the signing of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, the Ligue 1 club have confirmed.

Sources have told ESPN that the deal is worth £26.7 million ($35m) and includes add-ons and a substantial sell-on clause.

Greenwood has not played for United since being suspended by the club in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, with Greater Manchester Police confirming the existence of "social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence."

The one-time England international was subsequently charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, although the charges were later dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and the announcement that "new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

Greenwood, 22, spent last season on loan at Getafe in LaLiga, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

Mason Greenwood has completed a transfer to Marseille. Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press via Getty Images

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, who left Premier League club Brighton after the 2023-24 season, said last week that he would hold no prejudice against Greenwood because of his past.

"Mason is a world-class player, but we have not recruited him yet. I don't know what happened, but I am not used to get involved in my players' private life," he said.

"But if he comes here, you have to know that I treat all my players like my sons. I can tell them off in private, but I would never attack them in public."

The mayor of the French city also weighed in on the transfer last week, referring to the allegations against Greenwood as "unspeakable" and adding that he would ask Marseille president Pablo Longoria to not sign the player.

Marseille begin their 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign against Brest on the weekend of Aug. 17/18.