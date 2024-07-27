Real Madrid's newest signing Endrick struggled to hold back tears as he was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabéu. (0:43)

Brazil teenager Endrick has been unveiled as Real Madrid's latest transfer at the Bernabéu, days after he signed his contract with the Champions League holders.

Madrid agreed a deal to sign forward Endrick from Palmeiras in December 2022, but the prospect could not formally join the club until his 18th birthday on July 21, 2024.

The 18-year-old was visibly emotional at the public presentation at the stadium, telling fans he has long-dreamed of playing for the reigning LaLiga champions as his parents were also in tears in attendance.

"This is crazy," Endrick said. "I am so happy, since I was a kid I have always been a Madrid fan and now I am going to play for Madrid.

"I am here, I am going to play, I am so happy, my family are as well. I don't have words to describe what I am feeling. I always wanted to be here. I wanted to play for Madrid. It was a dream. Today it is a reality.

"I am grateful to everyone. Now we are going to sing a chant together, I am sure you will all sing with me: Three, two, one... 'Hala Madrid.'

"I won't lie, I did not expect all this, so many people."

Sources told ESPN that more than 40,000 fans were at the event. Madrid president Florentino Perez welcomed his team's latest young talent.

"This moment was what you dreamed of as a child," he said. "That conviction has led you to fulfil a lifetime dream. That dream you had when you were only nine years old with the Real Madrid Foundation.

"Your play and goals already bring fans to their feet and Madrid are delighted to have you as part of the family."

Endrick was emotional as he was unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Saturday. Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Endrick held a news conference at the Bernabéu immediately after the unveiling, where he revealed that Los Blancos all-time record goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo drove his fandom of the storied club, and that the emotion overwhelmed him on the pitch at the unveiling.

"It [the tears] wasn't planned, but as I said, since I was young, I have loved Real Madrid," Endrick said. "Firstly because I saw Cristiano Ronaldo and that's initially why I wanted to know more about the club and started looking back at all the stars that have been here.

"I have been enamoured by Madrid since then ... I didn't want to cry, but it came from the soul. I hope we can now create history together."

He added that his parents tears during the event "touched his heart," saying he "would not be here without them."

Endrick featured for Brazil at this summer's Copa América, starting and playing 90 minutes in their penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay in the competition's quarterfinals.

He told the news conference that he has spoken a lot to new teammates Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão about his move.

"[They] have helped me a lot," Endrick said. "They have spoken about the club as the moment arrived to come here, about training and games. I was focused on the Copa América so now I hope we can speak more and build a strong friendship for the benefit of Real Madrid, which is what is important."

Sources told ESPN that the player did not expect to join the Real Madrid squad as they set off on their pre-season tour of the United States later this month, where they will play three games against AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Madrid's first competitive fixture of 2024-25 is the UEFA Super Cup, where the Champions League winners will play Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw, on Aug. 14.

They take on Mallorca in their opening game of the new LaLiga season on Aug 18.

Endrick will wear the No. 16 as he competes for a place in the Real Madrid attack alongside Brazil teammates Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, and another new arrival, Kylian Mbappé.

He is the latest teenage Brazilian talent to be identified by Madrid and chief scout Juni Calafat after they agreed a deal for then 16-year-old Vinícius in 2017 and Rodrygo, then 17, a year later.

Endrick has been much hyped since becoming the youngest player to feature for Palmeiras, making his first team debut aged 16 years, two months and 16 days in October 2022.

In December 2022, Madrid confirmed that they had agreed a deal with Endrick, beating competition from a number of top European clubs including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Palmeiras called it the biggest transfer in Brazilian football history, with sources telling ESPN the deal was worth a total of €72 million ($79m), including variables and taxes.

Endrick made his Brazil national team debut in November 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Colombia.

He scored in Brazil's 1-0 friendly win over England at Wembley on March 23 and again in a 3-3 draw with Spain on March 26, earning a call-up to their squad for the Copa América.

There, he was restricted to just one start and three substitute appearances, in a disappointing tournament for the five-time World Cup winners.

Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden contributed to this report.