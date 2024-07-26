Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe feels like game over for the rest of Europe. However, their squad still isn't complete. Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua via Getty Images

The summer soccer transfer window can feel like a nonlinear movie. The plot bounces around, and we don't know everything we need to know until it ends. Just a few weeks into this year's window -- and not too long after the end of two major continental tournaments, Euro 2024 and the Copa America -- some teams haven't really done much yet.

Last year's top three English clubs -- Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool -- have done very little thus far (especially Liverpool), but we know that will change. Barcelona have expressed interest in virtually every player in Europe, but have made one minor move. Real Madrid made two enormous moves before the window even opened, acquiring Kylian Mbappé weeks before and teenage star Endrick months earlier, but have done nothing since.

We indeed don't know everything we need to know, in other words. But with the hours-long offseason already over, and with training camps and preseason tours kicking up, let's look at the clubs that have made moves.

Which clubs have done the most interesting things in the transfer market thus far?

Real Madrid

• 2023-24 finish: first, LaLiga

• Notable additions: FW Kylian Mbappe (PSG), FW Endrick (Palmeiras)

• Notable departures: FW Joselu (Al-Gharafa), DF Nacho (Al-Qadsiah), MF Toni Kroos (retirement)

There's nothing like winning the Champions League and then immediately announcing you're signing the best free agent in the world.