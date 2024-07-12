Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente looks forward to facing England in the final of Euro 2024. (1:20)

Dani Carvajal has said Spain teammate Rodri would be the perfect fit at Real Madrid and that he has been encouraging the Manchester City midfielder to return to his homeland while at the European Championships in Germany.

Rodri joined Manchester City in 2019 having previously played for Atlético Madrid and Villarreal. He has a contract with the Premier League club until 2027.

Madrid have been slowly rejuvenating their midfield in recent years but could benefit with another addition in the middle after Toni Kroos' retirement and with Luka Modric coming to the end of his career.

"I tell [Rodri] every day to come to Madrid," Carvajal told COPE on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final against England.

"I tell him: 'Leave Manchester, there is no sun there, and come to Madrid, we need you. And what's more, you're from Madrid.'"

Asked how Rodri replies, the Madrid right-back added: "He says he has a contact, that there aren't release clauses [in England] ... He gives me the runaround basically, but he would be the perfect signing, no doubt. He is Spanish, from Madrid ... He would fit in perfectly."

Rodri has emerged as a key figure for his club and country in recent years, winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League with City and helping Spain reach the final in Germany.

Dani Carvajal has 278 appearances in LaLiga. Photo by NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

There is a growing appreciation for him in Spain, with international teammate Dani Vivian saying this week he should already have won the Ballon d'Or last year after scoring the winner in the Champions League final.

However Rodri said he is happy where he is.

"I am at one of the best clubs in the world and I am really happy in England," he told Diario AS on Thursday.

"I have three years left on my contract and, when the moment arrives, I will see. I don't like to think long-term, it doesn't make much sense."

Rodri will come up against Man City teammates John Stones and Phil Foden in Sunday's final against England.

"I know [England] well, I know all about the culture of English football," he added. "They have a very talented team, very talented players who manage all aspects of the game well.

"They defend well, they can attack you, they are strong at set plays. We have to work on how to hurt them. We have our own strengths and the confidence that we can beat them."