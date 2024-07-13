Open Extended Reactions

Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio as the club's record goal scorer. Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Italy striker Ciro Immobile has left Lazio after eight years and joined Besiktas, the Turkish Super Lig club confirmed on Saturday.

Immobile has signed a two-year contract at Besiktas, with Lazio reportedly receiving around €3 million ($3.27m).

The 34-year-old arrived at Lazio from Sevilla in 2016 and scored 207 goals to become the club's all-time top scorer, winning both the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup twice.

Lazio announced on Friday that he was leaving the club and Immobile admitted it was an emotional departure at the airport en-route to Turkey.

"An exceptional journey, but like all beautiful stories there's a beginning and an end. The fans have been fantastic, they've given me everything," he told Sky Sport Italia at the airport.

Immobile, who was plagued by injuries last season, captained Lazio to a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Serie A. But, he denies there being bad blood in his departure.

"No, it was a decision made with the utmost calm. The last year-and-a-half have not been easy, it is right that this happens now. It is nobody's fault," he said.

"I think the moment has come to say not goodbye, but see you again. This will always remain my home," Immobile added in a farewell video posted by Lazio.

"I will cheer you on. I am a Lazio fan. I send hugs and hope to see you soon."