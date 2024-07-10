Open Extended Reactions

Khephren Thuram signed with his father's former club Juventus on Wednesday, joining brother Marcus Thuram in Serie A.

Thuram signed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri following a €20 million ($22 million) transfer from Nice, the Turin club announced. He's one of the first signings by new Juventus coach Thiago Motta after Douglas Luiz, another midfielder, joined from Aston Villa.

Khephren is a 23-year-old midfielder. His father Lilian was a defender and brother Marcus is a forward at Serie A champion Inter Milan.

The younger Thuram received his first call-up to France's national team last year, while Marcus was part of Didier Deschamps' squad at this summer's European Championshiop.

Lilian Thuram won the World Cup with France in 1998. Before joining Juventus, he played for Parma and Khephren was born then in nearby Reggio Emilia.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.