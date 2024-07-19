Open Extended Reactions

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fàbregas has signed a four-year deal to become permanent head coach of Italian club Como after helping the team to promotion last season, the club confirmed on Friday.

Fàbregas, 37, was Como's interim head coach for part of the 2023-24 campaign before working as an assistant for Osian Roberts, who moves into a development role at the club. The team finished second in Serie B to earn automatic promotion to Serie A, finishing three points behind title winners Parma.

Mirwan Suwarso, official spokesperson for Como's ownership group, said: "It's an honour for us to officially appoint Cesc as head coach. The impact of his knowledge, experience and passion is already evident in the success of last season and the evolution of our playing style.

"We believe that this is just the start though and look forward to continuing working with Cesc this season and for many years to come."

Fàbregas said of his appointment: "I am so happy to be starting this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for trusting me with this position. I share the ambitions of the group and believe this is just the start of where this club can go.

Cesc Fàbregas was an assistant coach as Como earned promotion to Serie A last season. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

"It's going to be a tough and important season but myself and the rest of the coaching staff are ready and we all believe."

Fàbregas enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Spain, Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco before joining Como for the final days of his playing career, retiring in 2023.

He was part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Como confirmed their signing of another former Premier League star on Thursday, with ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina signing on a one-year deal.

The club, based in the town of Como near Milan in northern Italy, faced criticism earlier this week for defending a player who had allegedly used an anti-Asian remark during a preseason friendly with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The South Korean football association on Thursday filed a complaint over the incident, posting on X that it has requested "that FIFA further strengthen sanctions against the perpetrators to prevent and eradicate racism on the football field."

Fàbregas and fellow Arsenal and Barcelona alumnus Thierry Henry are minority shareholders in Como.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.