Open Extended Reactions

Álvaro Morata captained Spain to the Euro 2024 title in Germany. Getty

Álvaro Morata has joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Atlético Madrid, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Morata, who captained Spain to Euro 2024 glory, underwent a medical before penning a four-year contract with the Rossoneri.

The 31-year-old scored 46 goals in 117 appearances for Atlético after joining the club on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in January of 2019.

His decision to leave the Rojiblancos with two years left on his contract surprised fans considering that only a couple weeks ago, Morata had posted a photograph on Instagram of him wearing an Atlético jersey with the message: "I can't imagine what it must be like to win with this shirt and I'm not going to stop until I get it @atleticodemadrid."

However, Morata had complained during the European Championship in Germany that he received no respect from the media and fans in Spain.

"When you are in a place that for different reasons you can't give your 100%, it is best for everyone this [to leave] option," Morata said of his decision to leave Atlético.

On what made him decide to join AC Milan, he told Sky Italia: "A simple thing. The trust shown to me by Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], the squad and the coach.

"I know I still have the best years of my career ahead of me and I want to go to this big club that is Milan.

"The truth is that Italians have treated me with incredible respect. I can't wait to go and play there again [in Serie A].

"They have transmitted me all positive things."

Morata had seen his playing time reduced this year but at Milan, he is expected to find minutes following the departure of French forward Olivier Giroud. The 37-year-old moved to LAFC after his contract with the Rossoneri expired in June.

Morata spent four seasons on loan at Juventus across two spells at the club. He won two league titles and three Coppa Italia trophies with the Turin giants before returning to Atlético in the summer of 2022.

Milan announced in their statement that Morata will wear the No.7 jersey at the club.