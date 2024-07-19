Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland will travel for Man City's U.S. preseason tour ahead of their latest title defence. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Manchester City have named their squad for the upcoming tour of the United States, with Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish both set to travel.

City play four games at four different venues on their tour, playing at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., New York's Yankee Stadium, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, and Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Their opponents in those games will be Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea, respectively.

The games take place between July 23 and Aug.3.

Goalkeeper Éderson is to attend the tour amid uncertainty around his future at the club, with most of the travelling roster made up of youth players.

Several of the club's stars are yet to return to training following their exploits at international tournaments this summer, including Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Julián Álvarez and Kyle Walker.

Grealish was omitted from the England squad on the eve of Euro 2024, thus has been with the club since they began preparing for their title defence earlier in July.

City are looking to secure an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title in 2024-25. It is as yet unknown if manager Pep Guardiola will stay beyond the end of his existing contract, which expires at the end of the upcoming season.