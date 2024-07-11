Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has become the most expensive player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history. Team managers will need £15 million to secure the prolific striker for their teams in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The record-breaking price tag surpasses the previous high of £14m held by Haaland himself alongside Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Haaland's new price means that team owners will have just £85m to spend on 14 other players should they select the City striker.

The Norewigan scored 27 goals with five assists across 31 appearances accumulating 217 points in 2023-24.

Erling Haaland won the Premier Leauge with Manchester City in 2023-24. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea's Cole Palmer topped the leaderboard in 2023-24 with 244 points.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will drop from last season's price of £13.4m to £12.5m after producing 211 points in 2023-24, the lowest total in his seven seasons with Liverpool.

Salah's 92 shots in the box and 54 shots on target were more than any other midfielder in FPL. He scored 18 goals for Liverpool last season.