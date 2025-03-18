MLS All-Star Game history: All-time matchups, MVPs, stats

Open Extended Reactions

Since kicking off in 1996, the MLS All-Star Game has become a favorite annual showcase for soccer fans. Each year, Major League Soccer selects a group of players to face off against an international club or a group of players from another league.

This year, the MLS All-Stars will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars on July 23, sources confirmed to ESPN. Check out top highlights from the event's history below:

Topline stats

MLS is 10-10 against international competition in the MLS All-Star Game

Arsenal and Manchester United are the international clubs with the most wins in the competition (both have two)

Landon Donovan has the most goals scored (6) and most games played (12) in the game's history

All-time matchups with results

2024 - Liga MX All-Stars 4, MLS 1, Columbus, Ohio

2023 - Arsenal FC 5, MLS 0, Washington D.C.

2022 - MLS 2, Liga MX All-Stars 1, St. Paul, Minnesota

2021 - MLS 1, Liga MX All-Stars 1 (MLS 3-2 pen), Los Angeles, California

2020 - Cancelled due to COVID-19

2019 - Atletico de Madrid 3, MLS 0, Orlando, Florida

2018 - MLS 1, Juventus FC 1, (Juventus 5-3 pen), Atlanta, Georgia

2017 - MLS 1, CF Real Madrid 1, (Real Madrid 4-2 pen), Chicago, Illinois

2016 - Arsenal FC 2, MLS 1, San Jose, California

2015 - MLS 2, Tottenham Hotspur FC 1, Commerce City, Colorado

2014 - MLS 2, FC Bayern Munchen 1, Portland, Oregon

2013 - AS Roma 3, MLS 1, Kansas City, Kansas

2012 - MLS 3, Chelsea FC 2, Chester, Pennsylvania

2011 - Manchester United FC 4, MLS 0, Harrison, New Jersey

2010 - Manchester United FC 5, MLS 2, Houston, Texas

2009 - MLS 1, Everton FC 1 (Everton 4-3 pen), Sandy, Utah

2008 - MLS 3, West Ham United FC 2, Toronto, Canada

2007 - MLS 2, Celtic FC 0, Commerce City, Colorado

2006 - MLS 1, Chelsea FC 0, Bridgeview, Illinois

2005 - MLS 4, Fulham FC 1, Columbus, Ohio

2004 - East 3, West 2, Washington D.C.

2003 - MLS 3, CD Guadalajara 1, Carson, California

2002 - MLS 3, USMNT 2, Washington D.C.

2001 - East 6, West 6, San Jose, California

2000 - East 9, West 4) Columbus, Ohio

1999 - West 6, East 4, San Diego, California

1998 - MLS USA 6, MLS World 1, Orlando, Florida

1997 - East 5, West 4, East Rutherford, New Jersey

1996 - East 3, West 2, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MVPs

2024 - Juan Brunetta (Liga MX All-Stars)

2023 - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal FC)

2022 - Dayne St. Clair (MLS All-Stars)

2021 - Matt Turner (MLS All-Stars)

2020 - Cancelled due to COVID-19

2019 - Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)

2018 - Josef Martínez (MLS All-Stars)

2017 - Borja Mayoral (CF Real Madrid)

2016 - Chuba Akpom (Arsenal FC)

2015 - Kaká (MLS All-Stars)

2014 - Landon Donovan (MLS All-Stars)

2013 - Alessandro Florenzi (A.S. Roma)

2012 - Chris Pontius (MLS All-Stars)

2011 - Park Ji-Sung (Manchester United)

2010 - Federico Macheda (Manchester United)

2009 - Tim Howard (Everton FC)

2008 - Cuauhtemoc Blanco (MLS All-Stars)

2007 - Juan Pablo Angel (MLS All-Stars)

2006 - Dwayne De Rosario (MLS All-Stars)

2005 - Taylor Twellman (MLS All-Stars)

2004 - Amado Guevara (East All-Stars)

2003 - Carlos Ruiz (MLS All-Stars)

2002 - Marco Etcheverry (MLS All-Stars)

2001 - Landon Donovan (West All-Stars)

2000 - Mamadou Diallo (East All-Stars)

1999 - Preki (West All-Stars)

1998 - Brian McBride (MLS USA)

1997 - Carlos Valderrama (East All-Stars)

1996 - Carlos Valderrama (East All-Stars)

