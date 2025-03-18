        <
        >

          MLS All-Star Game history: All-time matchups, MVPs, stats

          Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos runs into MLS All-Star Team and Orlando City SC midfielder Kaka during the 2017 MLS All Star Game at Soldier Field. Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN
          Mar 18, 2025, 02:23 PM

          Since kicking off in 1996, the MLS All-Star Game has become a favorite annual showcase for soccer fans. Each year, Major League Soccer selects a group of players to face off against an international club or a group of players from another league.

          This year, the MLS All-Stars will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars on July 23, sources confirmed to ESPN. Check out top highlights from the event's history below:

          Topline stats

          • MLS is 10-10 against international competition in the MLS All-Star Game

          • Arsenal and Manchester United are the international clubs with the most wins in the competition (both have two)

          • Landon Donovan has the most goals scored (6) and most games played (12) in the game's history

          All-time matchups with results

          2024 - Liga MX All-Stars 4, MLS 1, Columbus, Ohio

          2023 - Arsenal FC 5, MLS 0, Washington D.C.

          2022 - MLS 2, Liga MX All-Stars 1, St. Paul, Minnesota

          2021 - MLS 1, Liga MX All-Stars 1 (MLS 3-2 pen), Los Angeles, California

          2020 - Cancelled due to COVID-19

          2019 - Atletico de Madrid 3, MLS 0, Orlando, Florida

          2018 - MLS 1, Juventus FC 1, (Juventus 5-3 pen), Atlanta, Georgia

          2017 - MLS 1, CF Real Madrid 1, (Real Madrid 4-2 pen), Chicago, Illinois

          2016 - Arsenal FC 2, MLS 1, San Jose, California

          2015 - MLS 2, Tottenham Hotspur FC 1, Commerce City, Colorado

          2014 - MLS 2, FC Bayern Munchen 1, Portland, Oregon

          2013 - AS Roma 3, MLS 1, Kansas City, Kansas

          2012 - MLS 3, Chelsea FC 2, Chester, Pennsylvania

          2011 - Manchester United FC 4, MLS 0, Harrison, New Jersey

          2010 - Manchester United FC 5, MLS 2, Houston, Texas

          2009 - MLS 1, Everton FC 1 (Everton 4-3 pen), Sandy, Utah

          2008 - MLS 3, West Ham United FC 2, Toronto, Canada

          2007 - MLS 2, Celtic FC 0, Commerce City, Colorado

          2006 - MLS 1, Chelsea FC 0, Bridgeview, Illinois

          2005 - MLS 4, Fulham FC 1, Columbus, Ohio

          2004 - East 3, West 2, Washington D.C.

          2003 - MLS 3, CD Guadalajara 1, Carson, California

          2002 - MLS 3, USMNT 2, Washington D.C.

          2001 - East 6, West 6, San Jose, California

          2000 - East 9, West 4) Columbus, Ohio

          1999 - West 6, East 4, San Diego, California

          1998 - MLS USA 6, MLS World 1, Orlando, Florida

          1997 - East 5, West 4, East Rutherford, New Jersey

          1996 - East 3, West 2, East Rutherford, New Jersey

          MVPs

          2024 - Juan Brunetta (Liga MX All-Stars)

          2023 - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal FC)

          2022 - Dayne St. Clair (MLS All-Stars)

          2021 - Matt Turner (MLS All-Stars)

          2020 - Cancelled due to COVID-19

          2019 - Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)

          2018 - Josef Martínez (MLS All-Stars)

          2017 - Borja Mayoral (CF Real Madrid)

          2016 - Chuba Akpom (Arsenal FC)

          2015 - Kaká (MLS All-Stars)

          2014 - Landon Donovan (MLS All-Stars)

          2013 - Alessandro Florenzi (A.S. Roma)

          2012 - Chris Pontius (MLS All-Stars)

          2011 - Park Ji-Sung (Manchester United)

          2010 - Federico Macheda (Manchester United)

          2009 - Tim Howard (Everton FC)

          2008 - Cuauhtemoc Blanco (MLS All-Stars)

          2007 - Juan Pablo Angel (MLS All-Stars)

          2006 - Dwayne De Rosario (MLS All-Stars)

          2005 - Taylor Twellman (MLS All-Stars)

          2004 - Amado Guevara (East All-Stars)

          2003 - Carlos Ruiz (MLS All-Stars)

          2002 - Marco Etcheverry (MLS All-Stars)

          2001 - Landon Donovan (West All-Stars)

          2000 - Mamadou Diallo (East All-Stars)

          1999 - Preki (West All-Stars)

          1998 - Brian McBride (MLS USA)

          1997 - Carlos Valderrama (East All-Stars)

          1996 - Carlos Valderrama (East All-Stars)

          For more soccer coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, scores, schedules and more.