MLS All-Star Game history: All-time matchups, MVPs, stats

Since kicking off in 1996, the MLS All-Star Game has become a favorite annual showcase for soccer fans. Each year, Major League Soccer selects a group of players to face off against an international club or a group of players from another league.
This year, the MLS All-Stars will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars on July 23, sources confirmed to ESPN. Check out top highlights from the event's history below:
Topline stats
MLS is 10-10 against international competition in the MLS All-Star Game
Arsenal and Manchester United are the international clubs with the most wins in the competition (both have two)
Landon Donovan has the most goals scored (6) and most games played (12) in the game's history
All-time matchups with results
2024 - Liga MX All-Stars 4, MLS 1, Columbus, Ohio
2023 - Arsenal FC 5, MLS 0, Washington D.C.
2022 - MLS 2, Liga MX All-Stars 1, St. Paul, Minnesota
2021 - MLS 1, Liga MX All-Stars 1 (MLS 3-2 pen), Los Angeles, California
2020 - Cancelled due to COVID-19
2019 - Atletico de Madrid 3, MLS 0, Orlando, Florida
2018 - MLS 1, Juventus FC 1, (Juventus 5-3 pen), Atlanta, Georgia
2017 - MLS 1, CF Real Madrid 1, (Real Madrid 4-2 pen), Chicago, Illinois
2016 - Arsenal FC 2, MLS 1, San Jose, California
2015 - MLS 2, Tottenham Hotspur FC 1, Commerce City, Colorado
2014 - MLS 2, FC Bayern Munchen 1, Portland, Oregon
2013 - AS Roma 3, MLS 1, Kansas City, Kansas
2012 - MLS 3, Chelsea FC 2, Chester, Pennsylvania
2011 - Manchester United FC 4, MLS 0, Harrison, New Jersey
2010 - Manchester United FC 5, MLS 2, Houston, Texas
2009 - MLS 1, Everton FC 1 (Everton 4-3 pen), Sandy, Utah
2008 - MLS 3, West Ham United FC 2, Toronto, Canada
2007 - MLS 2, Celtic FC 0, Commerce City, Colorado
2006 - MLS 1, Chelsea FC 0, Bridgeview, Illinois
2005 - MLS 4, Fulham FC 1, Columbus, Ohio
2004 - East 3, West 2, Washington D.C.
2003 - MLS 3, CD Guadalajara 1, Carson, California
2002 - MLS 3, USMNT 2, Washington D.C.
2001 - East 6, West 6, San Jose, California
2000 - East 9, West 4) Columbus, Ohio
1999 - West 6, East 4, San Diego, California
1998 - MLS USA 6, MLS World 1, Orlando, Florida
1997 - East 5, West 4, East Rutherford, New Jersey
1996 - East 3, West 2, East Rutherford, New Jersey
MVPs
2024 - Juan Brunetta (Liga MX All-Stars)
2023 - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal FC)
2022 - Dayne St. Clair (MLS All-Stars)
2021 - Matt Turner (MLS All-Stars)
2020 - Cancelled due to COVID-19
2019 - Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)
2018 - Josef Martínez (MLS All-Stars)
2017 - Borja Mayoral (CF Real Madrid)
2016 - Chuba Akpom (Arsenal FC)
2015 - Kaká (MLS All-Stars)
2014 - Landon Donovan (MLS All-Stars)
2013 - Alessandro Florenzi (A.S. Roma)
2012 - Chris Pontius (MLS All-Stars)
2011 - Park Ji-Sung (Manchester United)
2010 - Federico Macheda (Manchester United)
2009 - Tim Howard (Everton FC)
2008 - Cuauhtemoc Blanco (MLS All-Stars)
2007 - Juan Pablo Angel (MLS All-Stars)
2006 - Dwayne De Rosario (MLS All-Stars)
2005 - Taylor Twellman (MLS All-Stars)
2004 - Amado Guevara (East All-Stars)
2003 - Carlos Ruiz (MLS All-Stars)
2002 - Marco Etcheverry (MLS All-Stars)
2001 - Landon Donovan (West All-Stars)
2000 - Mamadou Diallo (East All-Stars)
1999 - Preki (West All-Stars)
1998 - Brian McBride (MLS USA)
1997 - Carlos Valderrama (East All-Stars)
1996 - Carlos Valderrama (East All-Stars)
For more soccer coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, scores, schedules and more.