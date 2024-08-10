Brazil legend Marta, 38, is set to retire from international football after the 2024 Olympic Games this month, but after receiving a red card in the final group-stage game against Spain, it looked like her career would end on a low as she was banned for the quarterfinals and semifinals.

However, she will get a chance to end with a gold medal as Brazil beat Spain in the semifinal, ensuring she can play her final game against the USWNT on Saturday.

What legacy has she left on the women's game? We spoke to those who know her best to tell the story of her incredible career.

Information from ESPN Brasil was used in this piece, which was first published on July 24 and has been updated.

The Beginning

1. Long before she became the best women's soccer player in the world, Marta was seven years old, the only girl playing on a dirt field in Brazil. The games were played in a dry creek, the goals forged from three sticks to make both posts and a crossbar.

She had grown up in poverty, playing without shoes, then later stuffing newspaper into the bottom of her used boots to make them fit. Her single mother had worked long hours to provide for her and three siblings. But she would dribble and weave with the ball like it was tied to her foot.

"She was born to play futebol," her childhood coach, Tota, tells ESPN.

Born to? Everyone says that now, but supposed to? Definitely not. There were always comments. "She can't play, she's a girl," they often said. Some even asked her mother why she let her play, insisting: "She's not normal."

Her mother shook the questions off. As did her childhood coach, Tota. He got the same questions all the time, none more so than during a children's tournament in the neighbouring town of Santana do Ipanema. The details are slightly lost to time now, but the crux is this: Marta arrived at the competition she had played in before, but this time it was a problem.

A coach from another team said his team wouldn't play against her, with the organiser eventually removing her from the tournament. (The organiser later told Brazilian media he only did so to protect her, after another player had threatened to injure her when she had nutmegged him.) The following year, it was made a boys-only competition.

Marta has achieved incredible things for Brazil but never won a World Cup. Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

2. As detailed in a Players' Tribune piece written to her 14-year-old self in 2017, one of the biggest decisions in Marta's life was whether to get on a bus. It would pick her up near Dois Riachos in the West of the Brazilian state of Alagoas and take her to Rio de Janeiro, a three-day journey. At the other end was the chance of a trial at a professional club, Vasco da Gama, who were one of the best sides in Brazil at the time.

Marta's issue was that she was shy. She stood at the bus stop feeling nervous. It was one of those crossroad moments in her life: Stay where you are, or bet on yourself.

When it arrived, she hesitated for a moment, then boarded.

In Rio, the first thing to do was an interview with Vasco's women's football coordinator Helena Pacheco.

"I asked her if she had ever played football," Pacheco tells ESPN, to which Marta said she had only played on small pitches.

"I asked if she had any material [jersey, boots, etc.]." Marta just shook her head.

But what Marta didn't say with her mouth, she said with her eyes. While they spoke, Pacheco says that Marta's eyes remained fixated on the ball at a match going on nearby: "I turned to my assistant coach, Marcos, and said: 'Wow, this girl looks like she's going to play ball really well.' He said: 'Oh, Helena, you're exaggerating, aren't you?' Then I said: 'She didn't take her eyes off the ball.'"

The trial was the next day. At first, Marta looked unsure of what to do on the pitch. She looked at how others were stretching and imitated them herself in a half-sure kind of way. But when a ball was introduced, Marta began expressing herself in a way she hadn't done before.

"Then she started hitting the ball, we began to see that she had skill. She hit the ball well," Pacheco says.

Her first shot knocked the goalkeeper to the floor. Her next few shots were similarly powerful, hurting the goalkeeper's hands.

Pacheco turned back to her assistant. "I smiled at Marcos and said: 'I think I'm right," she says.

3.1. Marta soon joined Vasco after the trial and moved into the club's youth accommodation under the stands of the stadium. By 2002, Marta was invited to join the Brazil national youth setup, making her tournament debut at 16 years old at the Under-20 World Cup in Canada.

It was around that time when she first met Formiga, who would go on to play 234 times for Brazil. In their first training session together, Formiga couldn't believe the energy she was bringing. Marta arrived and instantly said: "Let's train, let's go, let's go, let's go!"

"And off she went with her little neck poking out onto the pitch, running around," Formiga tells ESPN. "I thought 'Mercy! My God, where are you going, woman, like that? All fired up.'"

When the training session was over, the majority of the players headed inside, leaving only the goalkeeper to run through a few drills. Marta wasn't heading inside, though. She often would stay with the goalkeepers after training to practice her shooting. Later on, those extracurricular sessions sometimes took on a different vibe.

She would stay with the goalkeepers at the end [of training]," Formiga says. "'How many goals do you want? Let's have a bet -- the winner gets coconut water.' And she stayed there with the goalkeepers. Teasing, making fun of them."

Most of the time she won, but there were times when she lost, too. "Then the goalkeepers would make fun of her," Formiga adds. "And she had to pay for it [the bet], too."

Marta's career at Vasco ended in 2002 when the club folded -- the first of many times she would endure the experience of being made redundant when the women's football structures around her crumbled.

A 17-year-old Marta celebrates her goal for Brazil from a penalty kick in 2003. A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

4.1. Marta's debut at the Women's World Cup came in the United States in 2003. Most of the players, coaches and fans outside of Brazil had never heard of her. She was a slight, diminutive 17-year-old, and yet, 14 minutes into her tournament debut vs. South Korea she scored a penalty. She netted again in their next group game, a 4-1 win over Norway, and scored another penalty in the round-of-16 exit to Sweden.

Her performances soon garnered wide acclaim, none more so than from Pelé, who had starred as a 17-year-old himself for the men's team at the 1958 World Cup before going on to become arguably the greatest player of all time.

A nickname was formed: "Pelé with a skirt." Pelé himself endorsed it, but it never quite suited. Marta, like the rest of Brazil, loved Pelé but thought it was wrong to be compared to a male footballer. That, and women's players don't wear skirts.

"Nobody likes having a male nickname," Pacheco says. "Although it was a positive thing because people didn't know how to say 'You're very good,' so they'd compare you to Pelé."

4.2. Marta's actual nickname among the squad was "Zefa." It was because of her likeness to Brazilian marathon runner Maria Zeferina Baldaia.

"I didn't come up with it [the nickname]. I swear to god, you can ask her, I didn't come up with it," Formiga says. "Zeferina Baldaia's TV special was on. I looked at it. The girls said: 'Wow, she [Marta] looks like Zefa' ... Then it started. 'Zeferina, Zeferina, Baldaia, Zeferina.' It's a good thing she didn't care too much because otherwise people would have gone on and on. I think the only people who ever call her that are me and Cristiane."

Leaving Brazil

5.1. Roland Arqvist was at the 2003 Women's World Cup to watch Sweden and scout for new players. He was a sporting director at Umea -- a Premier Division (Damallsvenskan) club in a town of just over 100,000 people in northern Sweden -- and had been taken aback at Marta's play at the tournament. "Her balance, speed and technique are something that I had never seen in a women's football player. Never," Arqvist tells ESPN.

Upon returning home from the tournament, he told one of the coaches about the 17-year-old Brazilian and how he wanted for her to play for Umea next season. They had just won their third straight league title and were the reigning European champions. With Marta, he fancied their chances at more silverware.

"I remember that he just laughed at me," Arqvist says. "So many people told me that I was totally crazy. How could I think that this could happen and work? I mean, she was a very young player from Brazil and me taking her to a cold part of northern Sweden to play football, it was crazy. So many people told me this is not going to work."

Arqvist trusted what he saw at the World Cup and tried anyway. The bigger issue was trying to contact Marta in the first place. Back in 2003, Marta didn't have a mobile phone or email. Arqvist says it took two months to get a phone number for a telephone kiosk.

They arranged a time for Marta to be at the other end of the line. It was 2 a.m. in Sweden when they spoke.

Marta thought it was a joke. "F--- off," she said.

Until then, no Brazilian women's player had played outside of Brazil. When Marta went to Pacheco with the news that a Swedish side wanted to sign her, Pacheco was as concerned as Marta was.

"At first I was very afraid because I thought it might be trafficking," Pacheco says. "I went to see the contract, saw that it was in English, and made some changes that included her having English lessons. Then the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reassured me that it was true, the club there was a very reputable club and that there was no problem. I gave her lots of advice, telling her never to let go of her passport. She went, and we hugged a lot before she left."

Marta made a home in Umea, despite its considerable differences to her homeland of Brazil. Bongarts/Getty Images

5.2 If you wanted to know just how strange Marta found the new land she had just arrived in, you'd need only look at her feet. In February 2004, she landed in snow-covered Sweden wearing flip-flops. As the plane touched down in Stockholm, the 17-year-old looked out the window and wondered if it was even possible to play football there. The clock said it was the afternoon and the sun had already set. It had been a particularly harsh winter that year and the snow was everywhere.

"What am I doing here?" she thought to herself.

Arqvist met her and a friend -- who had been signed by a different local club and would stay with her too -- for the first time at the flight gate. Arqvist introduced her to Odin Barbosa, the man whose family would host Marta during her first year and who spoke Portuguese.

Arqvist got her to wear a Umea jersey. And then, just after leaving the flight gate, her first news conference was scheduled to take place right at the airport.

Marta said that moving to Sweden was the best decision she could have made.

6. Marta's stay at the Barbosa house would support her during a spell in her life when she was far from home.

"They gave her lifts to and from training because my Mum and Dad lived about 20 minutes outside of Umea," Barbosa's daughter, Josefin, tells ESPN. "So they were out all day just driving her back and forth and preparing food and washing her laundry. She was young, she's never been doing that. She was a child."

Marta was quickly seen as part of the family. "She became like their daughter," Josefin adds. Every Easter, the Barbosa family would get together to play games; Marta, with her famous competitive spirit, joined in even if she was at a serious disadvantage. One of the games was simple: Each person had to cross-country ski up to a certain place, use a flame there to light a candle, then delicately bring it back without letting it go out. The first to return would be the winner.

Marta, who grew up in a place where the weather almost never drops below 20 degrees Celsius (69 degrees Fahrenheit), started putting on her skis. She'd never skied before, but that didn't matter.

"We went to do all this stuff and she always wanted to win," Josefin says. "That's how she is. She had never skied before, but she wasn't afraid."

7.1. Marta became an established global superstar after just one year in Sweden. She scored a reported 22 goals in her first season -- joint-top scorer in the Swedish top-flight and helped the side to win the 2004 UEFA Women's Cup (the predecessor to the Women's Champions League) with three goals in the two-legged final win [8-0 on aggregate] against Frankfurt. She maintained contact with Pacheco via email. One day, the exchange went like this:

Marta: "Helena, I think I'm going to be nominated for the FIFA World Player of the Year award in women's football."

Pacheco: "You're going to be nominated, but you're not going to win"

Marta: "But how can I not win, Helena?"

Pacheco: "Marta, you've been nominated, but the girl from the United States was the Olympic champion, she should be nominated. Then the second time round you'll be the best in the world."

Marta: "Are you saying this just to cheer me up?"

Pacheco: "No, I'm saying it because it's true. You were the top scorer in Europe, but the girl was the Olympic champion, so she'll win ahead of you. Next time you'll win."

Marta was third that year behind Germany's Birgit Prinz and the USWNT's Mia Hamm. The following year, she came second, again behind Prinz. But she won the award for the first time in 2006 before going on to win it five times in a row between 2006 and 2010, then again in 2018.

(L-R) Thierry Henry, Marta, Falcao, Ronaldinho, Birgit Prinz, FIFA president Joseph Blatter and Mia Hamm pose during the FIFA World Player Gala in Zurich in 2004. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

7.2. At the award show in 2004, Marta, still only 18 years old and 5-foot-4, asked Odin if he would accompany her. She wanted a friendly face there with her. "It was quite luxurious," his daughter Josefin tells ESPN.

They flew First Class -- neither of them had done that before -- landing in Zurich, Switzerland for FIFA's awards gala. When they got to the hotel, Barbosa quickly realised he had never stayed in a hotel before, either.

"He didn't know how to turn on the lights because you have to put the card in the cardholder," Josefin says. "People at the awards thought he was a Swedish referee."

It was Marta's first time walking among the greats of the sport. Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho won the men's award that year. Marta was overjoyed to be able to meet one of her idols, but was too shy to say much.

8. Athens 2004 was Marta's first Olympics Games, and alongside Cristiane and Formiga she helped Brazil reach the final. The USWNT held out for a 2-1 victory in extra-time, but Brazil and Marta, who had to settle for silver, left a lasting impression.

"I just remember all of us on the U.S. team being like 'man, they're going to be the team that we need to watch," USWNT star Shannon Boxx tells ESPN. "We were holding on and that was it. I mean we had to double team Marta. Every time she got the ball, we double teamed her.

"I think the U.S. team at that point had this ability to just keep pushing for 90 minutes where every other team kind of faltered at the 70th."

9.1. Moving to Sweden changed Marta's life. For the first time, she had seen women's football taken seriously, with a proper league structure and sold-out stadiums when she played. By 2006, after winning the World Player of the Year award, she had gained respect in Brazil, too. Even in her hometown of Dois Riachos.

When she first returned to Dois Riachos after winning the award, there were crowds there to welcome her home. She was paraded around town on a fire truck. Just five years after from being told she shouldn't play football because of her gender, Marta was back. The crowd applauded.

9.2 Today, when you drive into Dois Riachos, there is a sign that reads: "BEM VINDO A DOIS RIACHOS TERRA DA JOGADORA MARTA"

In English, it reads: "WELCOME TO THE HOME OF MARTA."