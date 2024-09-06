Transfer Talk: Flamengo nearing move for free agent Martial

Open Extended Reactions

The transfer deadline may have passed across Europe's top five leagues but there is still business to be done this summer.

TOP STORY: Martial close to Flamengo move

Progress has been made between Flamengo and the representatives of former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial over negotiations regarding a free transfer, reports Nicolo Schira.

The 28-year-old, who became a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired in the summer, is reported to have received offers from three different clubs, but it is the Brazilian Serie A side who have made the best proposal.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday that Martial had been identified as a replacement for injured Flamengo forward Pedro, and it is believed that talks are ongoing as they look to reinforce their attack.

Martial made five Premier League starts last season, and he has also recently been linked with both Galatasaray and AEK Athens.

- Liverpool want to give centre-back Virgil van Dijk a new contract, reports Football Insider. It is believed that manager Arne Slot sees the 33-year-old as a key part of his plans, and initial talks have already been held with Van Dijk's representatives. He entered the final 12 months of his deal in the summer and is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the Premier League from January.

- Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah has stated his intention to leave the club when his contract expires next summer. During an interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung, the 28-year-old said: "My decision is as clear as before. I will not extend my contract." Tah, who was a standout for Germany at the European Championship, was linked with Barcelona over the summer.

- Arsenal have interest in Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, reports the Daily Mail. It is reported that the 25-year-old impressed scouts from the Gunners, who considered making a move for him before the summer transfer window closed. Mbeumo has made an impressive start to the new campaign for the Bees, scoring three goals in three games, including a brace in the 3-1 win over Southampton.

- Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic could consider leaving the Etihad Stadium, reports Football Insider. The return of Ilkay Gündogan is believed to have caused concern over the amount of playing time he will get under manager Pep Guardiola, which could see him look for a move when the January transfer window opens. He has recently been linked with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

- Two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Swansea City midfielder Azeem Abdulai, reports Team Talk. Both West Ham United and Bournemouth are reported to be interested in the 21-year-old, who has impressed in the EFL Championship this season in three total appearances. Abdulai has four caps for Scotland at under-21 level.