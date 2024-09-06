Open Extended Reactions

Steven Bergwijn left Ajax this summer to move to the Saudi Pro League. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Steven Bergwijn has hit back at Ronald Koeman and said he has no desire to play for the Netherlands coach after he criticised the winger's move to Saudi Arabia.

Koeman said "the book" was closed on Bergwijn's Netherlands career after he moved from Ajax to Al Ittihad, and questioned the motive behind the move, suggesting he chose financial ambitions over sporting growth. Bergwijn has since had his say, in an interview with De Telegraaf, and said he has no desire to play under Koeman while he is in charge of the Dutch team.

"I don't even want to play under Koeman anymore," Bergwijn, 26, said in the interview. "If he had been a committed national coach, he would have called me first. Now I had to hear about it on TV. I've had many beautiful moments with him, so this is far too easy and I'm disappointed with him.

"I have always considered it an honour to play for Oranje. But under this national coach, I no longer want to do that. With someone who deliberately portrays me like that in the media, I am done. But who knows if there will be a new national coach in the future.

"I myself will never close the door. And I will only support my teammates at Oranje, just as they do with me. I have only received good messages from the internationals after my transfer. Everyone is happy for me. That is how it can be."

Bergwijn moved from Ajax to Al Ittihad on Sept. 2 in a deal worth €21 million ($23.3m). The move will see him play under Laurent Blanc in Saudi Arabia in a team that includes N'Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema, Fabinho, Houssem Aouar, Predrag Rajkovic and Moussa Diaby. But it angered Koeman.

"He could have stayed at Ajax, couldn't he? And I think they pay OK at Ajax too," Koeman said. "But yes, it's his choice. I think when you are 26 the main ambition should be sporting and not financial, but those are choices players make."

Koeman's comments were queried by journalists who pointed out how he picked Georginio Wijnaldum in the Dutch squad for the Euros. Wijnaldum plays for Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. "Georginio Wijnaldum once went that way because he had a problem at Paris Saint-Germain," Koeman said. "He could only go to that country to play football until January. "In Bergwijn's case is that he goes at the age of 26, sporting ambition does not prevail. Not everyone thinks, fortunately, the same way."

This also angered Bergwijn. "If he had called me or shown interest in some other way, he would have heard my side of the story. How can you say such things without having spoken to me? It's true that I'm 26. But can you only take such a step when you're 32? I'm improving in every way, I'm a thousand percent behind my choice and I'm happy with my new club."