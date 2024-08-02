Liverpool go dark with new away kit for 2024-25 season

Steve Nicol says that Mohamed Salah needs to play in his natural position if Arne Slot wants to get the best out of him. (0:32)

Liverpool have released their new away kit for the 2024-25 season which gives the club a much darker, moodier and more pared-down look than usual.

In recent seasons, the Reds have taken inspiration from kits worn in past glories, the wrought iron of Anfield's Shankly Gates or even the Liverpool nightclub scene.

This time they have gone for something incredibly basic. There are no graphics or patterns, no flashy designs or even much in the way of bright colours.

Liverpool's new away kit is a dark shade of green called 'Night Forest'. Liverpool FC

The jersey looks almost black, although look closely and you will see that it is in fact a (very) dark green base which the club and manufacturer Nike call "Night Forest."

There are, however, a few flashes of brightness courtesy of the simple light "washed teal" accents around the collar and cuffs and a dash of white on the flanks.

It's undeniably slick, but it took easily be mistaken for a shirt worn by the players on the training ground rather than in an actual match. Perhaps Liverpool are have saved all of their creative energy for a big swing with their third alternate kit, which is yet to be released.

It might have been nice to see the same angular pinstripe design used on the 2024-25 home jersey applied to the away shirt too -- perhaps in a lighter, complimentary grey tone or even more teal, which has been regularly used by the club on their kits since the early 1990s.

The Reds will wear their new alternate kit for the first time on Saturday when they face Manchester United in a preseason at the Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. They will then pack up and head home as they continue their Premier League preparations on home soil.