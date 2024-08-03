Herculez debates whether LAFC should sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. (1:32)

Atlético Madrid have signed striker Alexander Sørloth from fellow Laliga side Villarreal on a four-year contract, both clubs said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Norway international scored 26 goals for Villarreal in all competitions last season, with 23 coming in Laliga.

That placed him second in the league's scoring charts, just behind Girona's Artem Dovbyk who recently moved to AS Roma.

The transfer fee was not officially revealed, but Spanish media reported it was around €32 million ($34.9 million).

Sources told ESPN on Friday that Atlético are also growing more optimistic over the prospect of signing Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez.

Atleti have made progress with representatives of the Argentina international and are confident that he is inclined to join the club, sources said, which would make negotiations with Man City easier.

The agreement for the player, whose signing is seen as a priority, would consist of five seasons and a fee that could reach €60 million ($65.5m) if Man City agree to head to the bargaining table.

Although they have signed Sørloth, Atleti have been eager for multiple new forwards following the departures of Álvaro Morata and Memphis Depay.

Information from Reuters and Rodrigo Fáez contributed to this report.