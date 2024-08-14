Open Extended Reactions

Fenerbahce coach José Mourinho has said the Europa League is "more adapted to our level" after the Turkish giants missed out on Champions League football for the 2024-25 season.

Mourinho's side drew 1-1 in extra-time with Lille on Tuesday and were consequently knocked out in the third qualifying round of Europe's elite continental competition, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

"I am experienced and realistic enough to say that in Champions league we would not have a chance to reach the last stages of the competition," Mourinho said after the game. "In the Europa League we will have chances because we will play teams of our level.

"It would be great to play in Champions League but we would never have a chance to go far in the competition. The Europa League is more adapted to our level.

"We do lose financially because the Champions League is an important boost for the club and we lose the chance to play against the biggest team in the world. But we would never win the Champions League, we would never reach the Champions League final. We could beat one or two big teams ... We can do a great Europa League but only if, I can only say if."

Mourinho, who won the Champions League at FC Porto and Inter Milan, has already emphasised that his priority this season is to end Fenerbahce's 10-year Super Lig title drought.

José Mourinho told a news conference that Fenerbahce had a better chance of success in the Europa League. Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mourinho, who signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce in June six months after being dismissed by Roma, knows competing in all fronts will be more difficult considering the new revamped European competitions.

"I don't even know why the Europa League is going to be this way," the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach said. "The same as the Champions [League], I don't know the reason why. We have to adapt to something new for everybody.

"It's an accumulation of matches until December, not six [games] but eight. So basically we are playing every week in midweek. It's a competition that is a bit strange. We play eight matches, four at home, four away, against some opponents that only play at home, against other opponents that only play away.

"It's strange but it is what it is. Money makes decisions and we have to adapt to it. Hopefully our rivals in the Super Lig will face the same situation. But it's not going to be easy. We have a good squad and we will try to keep the team fresh. I want to inject ambition to the team to do well."