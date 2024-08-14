The ESPN FC crew debate whether or not Manchester United are good enough to make the top four in the Premier League this season. (2:07)

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract at Manchester United, the club confirmed Wednesday.

The Portugal midfielder has penned a one-year extension, which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of another year.

His existing deal, agreed in April 2022, was due to expire in 2026.

"Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United," Fernandes said in a club statement.

"I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

"I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley.

"But I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come."

Fernandes has won the FA Cup and the League Cup with United since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

He's seen international teammates Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva win Premier League titles and the Champions League at Manchester City.

But the 29-year-old said he's convinced he can do the same at United, particularly after seeing the changes made by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe since buying a minority stake in February.

"From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead," said Fernandes. "I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward."