Manchester United have completed the signings of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.

A source has told ESPN that the deal is worth a combined £60 million ($76.6m) including add-ons.

Netherlands centre-back De Ligt has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, while Morocco full-back Mazraoui signed a four-year deal. Both contracts include an option to extend for a further year.

The double swoop takes United's summer spending towards £140m ($180m) after also signing striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and defender Leny Yoro from Lille.

The pair started their youth careers at Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam and went on to play under now-United manager Erik ten Hag in the first team.

The 25-year-old De Ligt won the Eredivisie in the 2018-19 season with Ajax, the Serie A title in 2019-20 with Juventus and the Bundesliga in 2022-23 with Bayern.

The arrivals of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt will boost Man United's depleted defensive ranks. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

"As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club," De Ligt said in a Man United statement. "In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

"Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I'm determined to continue that record at this special club."

Mazraoui, 26, joined Bayern from Ajax in 2022 and went on to make 55 appearances across all competitions, winning the Bundesliga and the DFL-Supercup in his debut campaign. He was briefly sidelined by injury last season.

"Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player, so it is exciting to be reuniting with him as I enter the prime years of my career. I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful," Mazraoui said.

The arrivals of De Ligt and Mazraoui follow the departure on Monday of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham for a reported £15 million ($19.2m).

Both new signings could be thrust into immediate action with Luke Shaw adding to Man United's injury problems on Tuesday.

United said that left back Shaw will be missing for the opening matches of the new Premier League season due to a calf injury.

The 29-year-old England international picked up the injury at the start of pre-season training.

"He is working hard on his rehabilitation with a view to being available after the first international break," United said in a statement.

French centre-back Yoro will return to action in about three months following successful surgery on his foot injury, United had announced earlier in August.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson and Reuters contributed to this report.