Derek Rae tells the ESPN FC crew what risks Manchester United are taking by singing Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. (2:42)

Open Extended Reactions

West Ham United have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, the London club announced on Tuesday.

"It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham," Wan-Bissaka said of his move, which was worth a reported £15 million ($19.2m). "I'm excited and happy to be here.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I'm excited for what's coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.

"I'm happy to be here, am grateful for the warm welcome, and I am excited to be playing for the club and will give it my all."

West Ham's technical director Tim Steidten added that he was pleased to sign a player with Wan-Bissaka's domestic experience.

"I am delighted we've been able to get the deal to sign Aaron over the line," Steidten said. "He's exactly the type of player we're looking to attract to this club in the prime years of his career.

"He's an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly -- superb in one-on-one situations. He's versatile too, which is clearly another positive. He's played over 170 Premier League games during his career, he knows the division inside-out."

A source told ESPN on Saturday that Wan-Bissaka's departure from United would likely lead to the arrival of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

United, according to the source, have agreed a deal in principle to sign the pair for a combined £60m ($76.7m) including add-ons.

Wan-Bissaka was left out of the United squad for Saturday's Community Shield defeat against Manchester City at Wembley.

United have valued Wan-Bissaka, who had also been the subject of interest from Galatasaray, at between £15-20 million.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.