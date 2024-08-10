Derek Rae tells the ESPN FC crew what risks Manchester United are taking by singing Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. (2:42)

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is nearing a move to West Ham United, a source has told ESPN, which is set to lead to Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt moving to Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka was left out of the United squad for Saturday's Community Shield clash with Manchester City at Wembley and has a medical examination with West Ham scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Manager Erik ten Hag suggested at a news conference on Friday that he was a doubt because of an injury problem, but a source has told ESPN that the 26-year-old is close to agreeing a transfer to West Ham.

Last week, sources told ESPN that Wan-Bissaka and West Ham were apart on personal terms, but it's understood that an agreement is now close.

United have valued Wan-Bissaka, who has also been the subject of interest from Galatasaray, at between £15-20 million.

Once his move to West Ham is confirmed, United are set to sign De Ligt and Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

United, according to a source, have agreed a deal in principle to sign the pair for a combined £60m, including add-ons.

The deal United have agreed would see them pay around £51m for the pair with another £9m payable in performance-related add-ons. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem with both players keen to move to Old Trafford.

The deal is set to take United's summer spending towards £140m after also signing striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and defender Leny Yoro from Lille.