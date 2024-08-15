Open Extended Reactions

Evanilson is set to join Premier League side Bournemouth. Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth are closing in on the club record signing of Brazil striker Evanilson from FC Porto, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Evanilson, 24, has been earmarked as Dominic Solanke's replacement after he joined Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £65 million ($83m) earlier this month.

Bournemouth are understood to be spending a total of €47m on Evanilson -- €37m up front and the rest in add-ons -- which would surpass their previous record transfer fee which was the €30m they spent to bring in Jefferson Lerma in 2018.

The Brazil forward was attracting interest from other Premier League sides but it's Andoni Iraola's side who have seemingly won the race with Evanilson set to travel to Bournemouth for his medical on Thursday or Friday this week.

Evanilson scored 25 goals across all competitions for FC Porto last season and should become Bournemouth's seventh signing this summer.