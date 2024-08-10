Open Extended Reactions

Dominic Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals for Bournemouth last season. Getty

Tottenham Hotspur have signed striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth on a deal that will run until 2030, the North London club announced on Saturday.

The financial details were not disclosed by either side, but British media reported that the deal is worth around £65 million ($83m), making it a record outgoing transfer for Bournemouth.

"[Solanke] will join Tottenham Hotspur for a significant financial package -- the largest the club has ever received for a player," Bournemouth said in a statement.

The 26-year-old, capped once for England, enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season, scoring 19 goals in the English top flight to help Bournemouth achieve their highest points total in the Premier League era.

Having started his career at Chelsea, Solanke moved to Liverpool in 2017 before switching to Bournemouth in 2019 and netting 77 times in 216 appearances across all competitions.

Spurs, who finished fifth last season, begin their Premier League campaign at promoted Leicester City on Aug. 19.