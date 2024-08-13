Stewart Robson explains where he sees weaknesses in Dani Olmo's game, after years of watching him at RB Leipzig. (1:17)

U.S.-born Mexico international Julián Araujo has joined Premier League side Bournemouth from Barcelona in a transfer worth €10 million ($10.9m), the two clubs have confirmed.

Araujo, 22, joined Barça from LA Galaxy in 2023 but never made a competitive appearance for the club, spending last season on loan at Las Palmas.

"He's a young player with high potential and we're pleased to have beaten lots of competition for his signature," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We believe that we have all the tools here for Julián to build on the quality he already has and we really look forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium."

New Barça coach Hansi Flick took a look at Araujo in preseason, handing him minutes in the win over Manchester City in Orlando.

However, Araujo was unable to secure a place in Flick's plans for the upcoming campaign, forcing the full-back to look for minutes elsewhere.

Araujo, who made over 100 appearances for MLS side LA Galaxy, first joined Barça in January 2023 but spent the first six months unable to play because the deal had been completed seconds after the transfer window closed.

He then joined LaLiga team Las Palmas on loan last season, making 28 appearances in all competitions, mainly at right-back.

After representing the United States at youth level and even winning one senior cap, the California-born defender opted to switch allegiance to Mexico in 2021.

He has since won 13 caps for El Tri.