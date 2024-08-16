New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he is confident about the security at MetLife Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026. (1:27)

FIFA has signed a sponsorship deal with Bank of America ahead of the 2026 men's World Cup, the sport's governing body's first global banking sponsor.

It's the first deal of its kind since Sepp Blatter was ousted as FIFA president in 2015 amid an investigation into corruption within the governing body from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The deal follows FIFA's announcement of a multi-million dollar partnership with Saudi Arabian firm Aramco and it comes ahead of this summer's Club World Cup and the 2026 men's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

U.S. firms had distanced themselves from FIFA in the wake of the 2015 corruption scandal, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday welcomed the multi-million dollar deal with Bank of America, which sources have told ESPN is the largest sports investment the firm has made in its history.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Bank of America as a global sponsor of this groundbreaking FIFA World Cup," Infantino said.

"Bank of America's commitment to community engagement both domestically and globally aligns with our goals for the tournament and beyond, while its support of FIFA on an international basis is a major milestone for our organisation as we continue to serve our game for the benefit of the entire world."

The Charlotte, N.C.-based company was previously the official bank of Major League Baseball and in 2004, the took over the naming rights for the home stadium of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. That naming-rights deal was extended last year. Bank of America also sponsors the Chicago and Boston marathons.