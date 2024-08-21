Open Extended Reactions

Sergi Roberto has agreed to join former teammate Cesc Fabregas at Como on a free transfer after leaving Barcelona, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Roberto, 32, announced earlier this month he would not be extending his contract at Barça after his previous deal expired in June.

Ajax and Fiorentina were among the other clubs to show an interest in Roberto, but a source said Como coach Fabregas, a former Barça player himself, played a key role in persuading the midfielder to opt for the Serie A newcomers.

Roberto spent 18 years at Barça after joining as a teenager and made 373 appearances for the first team.

He was the club captain last season and there were talks about renewing his deal, but the Catalan club's financial situation meant they couldn't guarantee his registration with LaLiga.

He joins a growing contingent of Spanish players at Como, with Fabregas also adding Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno to the squad this summer, while Real Madrid midfielder Nico Paz is also set to join.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Raphaël Varane is one of over 10 new arrivals, too, with Alberto Dossena and Andrea Belotti also checking in, among others.

Como are back in the Italian top flight for the first time in 23 years after gaining promotion from Serie B last term.

They kicked off their return with a 3-0 defeat to Juventus at the weekend.