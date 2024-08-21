Rob Dawson breaks down why İlkay Gündoğan rejoining Manchester City would be perfect for him and the club. (2:42)

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Juventus' Federico Chiesa as they work against the clock to sign a new winger before the transfer window closes, sources have told ESPN.

Chiesa, 26, has emerged as one of Barça's primary options to strengthen their attack due to his interest in joining and Juventus' willingness to let him leave.

Spain and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams was Barça's top target at the start of the summer, while they have also been linked with AC Milan's Rafael Leão.

However, the costs involved in potential deals for Williams and Leão have forced Barça to explore low-cost alternatives.

Williams, who starred as Spain won the European Championship in July, has a €58 million ($64.5m) release clause and sources have told ESPN that Milan are asking for €100m in order for them to agree to Leão's transfer.

Chiesa, meanwhile, does not feature in new Juventus head coach Thiago Motta's plans and Barça have been offered the chance to sign the player, with the Italian club open to offers worth around €15m as his contract is due to expire next year.

The Italy international's career has stalled since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of 2022 which ruled him out of action for 11 months.

He returned for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign and made 37 appearances for Juventus last season, scoring 10 goals and earning a place in Italy's Euro 2024 squad.

Despite that, a source has said that Chiesa would have to undergo an exhaustive medical before Barça commit to any potential transfer.

Federico Chiesa is deemed surplus to requirements by new Juventus head coach Thiago Motta. Chris Ricco - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Any deal will also be dependent on the club's financial situation. Summer signing Dani Olmo, a €55m arrival from RB Leipzig, has not yet been registered with LaLiga as Barça are in excess of their annual spending limit.

Ilkay Gündogan's pending move to Manchester City should make space for Olmo to be registered before Saturday's game against Athletic at the Olympic Stadium, but further outgoings may be necessary before more incomings are permitted.

Vitor Roque, Clément Lenglet, Eric García and Ansu Fati are among the other players who could leave before the transfer window closes.

If those dominoes fall into place, Barça will move for a left winger, although Williams -- who was president Joan Laporta's dream signing -- and Leão are currently out of their price range.

In addition to Chiesa, Kingsley Coman has been linked as a possible low cost option. The France international will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich for a more affordable cost this month, while sources say other options could be considered.