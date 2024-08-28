Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted his Real Madrid team are still adapting to life with Kylian Mbappé, but said he has no concerns after the forward failed to find the net in his first two LaLiga games.

Mbappé opened his account for the club in their 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta on Aug. 14, but didn't score in Madrid's 1-1 draw with Mallorca, or Sunday's 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

Two of the goals against Valladolid came after Mbappé had been withdrawn in the 86th minute, including a debut strike for teenage forward Endrick, who replaced the France international.

"Each year the team changes, the structure of the team changes, that's quite normal," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Wednesday, ahead of Madrid's next LaLiga game at Las Palmas. "Last year we needed time too. Early on, we won a lot of games in the last few minutes. We have to adjust the team a bit this year and find its best version."

Rodrygo Goes scored at Mallorca, while Federico Valverde and Brahim Díaz were also on target against Valladolid.

Kylian Mbappé has yet to score for Real Madrid in LaLiga. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"We've got a lot of resources," Ancelotti said. "We've had three games and scored six goals, with the team not being at its best. Not scoring goals won't happen, it's never happened here."

"The last goal Mbappé scored was August 14 [in the Super Cup] and today is August 28," Ancelotti added. "That's two weeks. It isn't the time to worry. He isn't worried, and neither are we. Vinícius [Junior] hasn't scored in three games, and he doesn't look worried."

Some Madrid fans have criticised their forward line's work rate off the ball in their LaLiga games so far.

"What we need is a compact team," Ancelotti said. "The work of the forwards is important, and of the defenders. If a forward presses and the defence doesn't step up, the team isn't compact. If the defence drops deep and the forward doesn't drop, the team isn't compact. It isn't about individuals."

Ahead of Madrid's Las Palmas trip, their rivals Barcelona are top of the LaLiga table after winning all three of their matches so far.