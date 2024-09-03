Open Extended Reactions

Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden have been ruled out of England's upcoming Nations League fixtures, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

After assessment both Palmer and Watkins have returned to their clubs to continue their rehabilitation from ongoing issues, the FA added after the squad reported to St George's Park.

The 24-year-old Foden who was called up by interim England boss Lee Carsley did not report through illness and has been ruled out of the games.

England travel to Dublin to take on Ireland on Sept. 7, before hosting Finland at Wembley three days later.

Carsley stepped into the interim role for England after manager Gareth Southgate resigned following the team's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Southgate's contract was due to expire in December, and although sources told ESPN that the FA wanted him to continue through to the 2026 World Cup, Southgate opted to walk away after an eight year stint as manager.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.