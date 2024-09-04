Craig Burley says Real Madrid is "far from perfect," but acknowledges the importance of their win against Real Betis. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has admitted that a move to MLS when he decides to leave the Spanish and European champions is "a possibility."

Right-back Carvajal, 32, had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023-24, helping Madrid win a LaLiga and Champions League double before lifting Euro 2024 with Spain.

His contract at the Bernabéu is due to expire in June 2025.

"It's a possibility," Carvajal told The Athletic when asked if a move to the United States appealed to him. "When I decide not to be at Real Madrid, I'm not going to play in Europe and the alternatives are much reduced."

Carvajal came through Madrid's academy before spending a season at Germany's Bayer Leverkusen, returning to make his first team debut for Madrid in August 2013.

He has won 26 trophies with Madrid, including six Champions Leagues and four LaLiga titles.

The defender said that if he chooses to move on, MLS would be a potential destination, along with Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"Exactly, it would be one of those three options," he said.

Carvajal is on international duty with Spain, who play Serbia in Belgrade on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.