Open Extended Reactions

France manager Didier Deschamps spoke before Friday's game with Italy about using the Nations League as an opportunity to test new players, and after their 3-1 defeat in Paris, that plan has not changed.

Deschamps was heavily criticised after Euro 2024, where, despite his side reaching the semifinals, they had failed to impress, and against Italy he gave forward Michael Olise his debut, and also brought on midfielder Manu Kone for his first game.

"It's a question of balance/imbalance, the team is young and some made their debuts today," Deschamps said.

"I know that by not putting the starting team on the pitch I took some risks and this damaged the overall performance."

Dider Deschamps said he was undeterred despite France's surprise loss to Italy. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

At the Euros, France conceded three goals in their six games, but conceded three at home to Italy where Deschamps had left Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano on the bench with Ibrahima Konate and Jonathan Clauss starting instead.

"The defence has changed, I've already said that. The time has come to give playing time to as many players as possible and tonight in front of high-level opponents we paid dearly," the manager said.

"In the next game that vision of things will not change, it is time to do it."

France got off to the perfect start, with Bradley Barcola putting them in front after 12 seconds, but they allowed Italy back into the game and failed to deal with the opponents tactics.

"We had a great start after the goal, immediately put good pressure on the opponent, but then things got a bit more complicated," Deschamps said.

"When there are goals there are also mistakes, but tonight from an athletic point of view we were already lacking in the second part of the first half.

"In the second half we started again with good intentions, but then they scored the 1-2 and with this low block Italy managed to play on the counter."

Deschamps has little time to put things right and they need to get over this loss quickly with France hosting Belgium on Monday.

"This defeat hurts everyone tonight. I always look at the facts, regardless of the circumstances," Deschamps said.

"Congratulations to Italy, they did what had to be done to win. We had some failings and now we have to prepare for Belgium."