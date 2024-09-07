Open Extended Reactions

Uruguay striker Luis Suárez was given a hero's farewell in his final appearance for the national team on Friday night.

The Inter Miami CF forward played his last game at the iconic Estadio Centenario as Uruguay drew 0-0 with Paraguay in a Conmebol World Cup qualifier.

Suárez, 37, concluded his international career with 143 appearances and 69 goals, cementing his status as Uruguay's all-time leading scorer.

Before the kickoff, fans displayed a massive tifo that read "Luis Eternal" and cheered for the 'Celeste' legend throughout the match.

After the final whistle, supporters lingered to give Suárez a proper send-off.

Former Uruguay head coach Óscar Tabárez and former captains Diego Lugano, Diego Forlan, and Diego Godín were among those present to celebrate Suárez and his family in an emotional post-game ceremony.

During the tribute, key figures in Suárez's career, including Lionel Messi and Neymar, appeared on the Estadio Centenario screen to send their farewell wishes.

Uruguay had several opportunities to score against Paraguay, most notably a first-half right-footed volley from Suárez that struck the post after Facundo Pellistri's cross.

Uruguay remain second in the World Cup qualifying standings on 14 points, four behind leaders Argentina. They face Venezuela on Tuesday, while Paraguay take on Brazil.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.