Arsenal booked their place in the second round of UEFA Women's Champions League qualifiers after a 1-0 win over Norwegian side Rosenborg at Meadow Park on Saturday.

Frida Maanum scored the decisive goal in the 19th minute following a goalkeeper error.

Arsenal exited the competition at this stage last season, falling short on penalties against Paris FC who went on to reach the group stage.

The Gunners were fresh off an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Rangers on Wednesday during the first stage of qualifiers.

Frida Maanum's goal proved decisive for Arsenal in their Champions League qualifier. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite the modest scoreline, the hosts were in control throughout the evening, dominating attacks and possession as they continue to build ahead of the start of the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sept. 22.

Arsenal will face former teammate Vivianne Miedema as Jonas Eidevall's side host Manchester City at the Emirates to begin their 2024-25 season.

City will join Arsenal in the second round of qualifiers following their second place league finish last term. Chelsea earned an automatic place in the group stage after winning the WSL title last campaign.

Both Arsenal and City will be seeded for the next phase and will find out their opponent on Monday..