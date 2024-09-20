Enzo Maresca says that players are offered no protection by the football calendar. (0:40)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed his belief that players are offered no protection by the football calendar and added that players voicing their concerns over the number of games they play is "a good starting point."

The issue of increased player workload has picked up steam over the past week, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri saying that players are willing to go on strike over it. His comments have drawn support from Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona's Jules Koundé, while Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti suggested that players would consider being paid less to play less.

Maresca is the latest figure from the footballing fraternity to weigh in on the matter.

"Yes, no doubt," he said at a news conference on Friday, when asked if there are too many games on the football calendar.

"In terms of games, it's too much. We do not protect players. The only ones that can do something is the players. We can help them. I think in the last two weeks some of the players have explained what they think, and I think it's a good starting point."

Chelsea left Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia out of their UEFA Conference League squad to manage their minutes over a long season.

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after four games and face West Ham in a London derby on Saturday.

Maresca confirmed that Enzo Fernández and new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be available for the trip to the London Stadium after both missed last weekend's win against Bournemouth through illness.

However, club captain Reece James and Malo Gusto remain sidelined with fitness concerns.