Carlo Ancelotti speaks about Real Madrid's current form and the workload on players around Europe. (0:52)

Ancelotti: Players would be happy to cut wages for less games (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he believes players would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant playing fewer games during the season.

Top internationals competing in the expanded Champions League and the revamped Club World Cup could end up playing as many as 85 games this season, which has led some players to complain about the new schedule overload.

"Football needs to reflect because the aim is to try to play less games to have less injuries," Ancelotti said in Friday's news conference.

"If that leads to lowering salaries, the aim is for players to play less games so I don't think the players will have any problem to lower their wages if they play less."

Earlier this week, Manchester City midfielder Rodri warned that players are close to strike action because of concerns over their increasing workload.

Several players, including Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal have backed Rodri.

Ancelotti said the players' threat to go on strike will not change this season's calendar.

"The complaints of coaches and players is not going to change this season's calendar," Ancelotti said. "It's important to reflect on this and the players more so because they are getting tired. We have to analyse this. The players are thinking about changes in the future."

Ancelotti also spoke about his team's form ahead of their game against Espanyol.

Los Blancos go into Saturday's LaLiga game on the back of a hard-fought 3-1 home win over Stuttgart in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

"Against Stuttgart we showed some great plays," Ancelotti said. "I think we play beautiful football. I see that our fans are loving how we are playing.

Carlo Ancelotti said he thinks Real Madrid play beautiful football. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

"Can we play better? Yes, sometimes. With our players, with our characteristics, we have to win and play well.

"We have to think about winning and hope not to have injuries. I hope to see the team improving, keep getting that good dynamic back."

Madrid are third in LaLiga, four points adrift of leaders Barcelona after five games.

There is room for improvement but Ancelotti knows it will take time.

"We are not at our best level but it's normal at this point of the season," Ancelotti said. "That normally comes in October or November. I think we are well."

Asked if he has considered shifting to a four-man midfield line instead of his 4-3-3 formation to find more balance in the team, Ancelotti said: "Balance is a collective work. To add one more midfielder doesn't necessarily mean you have more balance.

"You can get that balance with a compact team that makes sacrifices. Little by little this is what we are going to achieve just as we've managed in the past few years."

Ancelotti confirmed that Endrick will start in more games for Madrid.

The Brazilian teenage forward, who joined the club from Palmeiras this summer, has already scored in both LaLiga and the Champions League.

"He will be a starter in the next few games and in the future," Ancelotti said.

"I think that is obvious with the quality he has. He is very humble, he doesn't talk much but he works a lot and that's good for me."

The Madrid boss also said France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is close to coming back to action after recovering from a knee injury sustained in August.

"He will start to work with the team next week," Ancelotti said. "He is a very important player for us. He is going to offer a lot to the team."