LaLiga president Javier Tebas has been given a "public reprimand" by Spain's Administrative Sports Court (TAD) over a complaint made by Real Madrid.

The TAD had opened proceedings against Tebas in July after Madrid had lodged a complaint against him.

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas avoided suspension in a TAD ruling. Getty

Madrid accused the LaLiga chief of abuse of his powers and lack of transparency in calling and managing the assembly on August 2021, when the agreement with investment fund CVC over TV rights was discussed with clubs.

While Tebas has avoided suspension, LaLiga said in a statement on Friday that it completely disagreed with TAD's resolution and that it will appeal against the ruling.

The statement said: "TAD has ruled on a complaint from Real Madrid CF for having called the General Assembly of 12/08/2021 with eight days' notice, instead of the required 10 days, using the urgent procedure, without expressly indicating the reasons for the urgency in the call.

"From LALIGA's point of view, there is no violation in the conduct of President Javier Tebas Medrano. Furthermore, the convening of the General Assembly complied with all statutory requirements."

LaLiga clubs voted in December 2021 in favour of a €2bn ($2.2bn) investment deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, despite the opposition from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Club.